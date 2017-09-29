Demi Lovato Recalls Being Banned From Seeing Her Sister After Hitting 'Rock Bottom' With Substance Abuse

While promoting her new album, Demi Lovato is also bringing awareness to her past struggles with drug abuse.

In a new interview on The Jonathan Ross Show airing on Saturday, the Ruin Our Friendship songstress admitted her family finally abandoning her inspired her get the help she so badly needed.

A "final" intervention when she hit "rock bottom" had her parents banning her from seeing her younger half-sister, Madison De La Garza, if she was using.

Related: Is Demi's New Song About Her Love For Nick Jonas??

Demi confessed:

"The final one, everyone was like, ‘We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving.' That was the moment when I thought, ‘Okay, I really need to get help and get sober.' This time I knew… I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself."

The 25-year-old continued:

"I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mom and dad [said I couldn't be around her] if I was doing stuff."

But it was with all their support that she has been able to get to a much better place:

"I went through some tough times and went to treatment for some struggles that I had and now I've come out the other side. I use my stories to help others and inspire them to get the help they need… I had family and really close friends and my manager, they all were by my side through everything. I wouldn't be here without them. My fans too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I'm forever grateful."

We're so glad she sought treatment!

She's so much stronger for it!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: demi lovato, drugs, family, intervention, madison de la garza, rehab, the jonathan ross show