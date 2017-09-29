Demi Lovato Recalls Being Banned From Seeing Her Sister After Hitting 'Rock Bottom' With Substance Abuse

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/29/2017

Demi Lovato's family urged her to get help.

While promoting her new album, Demi Lovato is also bringing awareness to her past struggles with drug abuse.

In a new interview on The Jonathan Ross Show airing on Saturday, the Ruin Our Friendship songstress admitted her family finally abandoning her inspired her get the help she so badly needed.

A "final" intervention when she hit "rock bottom" had her parents banning her from seeing her younger half-sister, Madison De La Garza, if she was using.

Demi confessed:

"The final one, everyone was like, ‘We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving.' That was the moment when I thought, ‘Okay, I really need to get help and get sober.' This time I knew… I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself."

The 25-year-old continued:

"I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mom and dad [said I couldn't be around her] if I was doing stuff."

But it was with all their support that she has been able to get to a much better place:

"I went through some tough times and went to treatment for some struggles that I had and now I've come out the other side. I use my stories to help others and inspire them to get the help they need… I had family and really close friends and my manager, they all were by my side through everything. I wouldn't be here without them. My fans too, I feel they gave me a reason to live and I'm forever grateful."

We're so glad she sought treatment!

She's so much stronger for it!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

