Ellen DeGeneres Has An Amazing KUWTK Baby Gift For Kim, Kylie, & Khloé — Oh, And Karla Kardashian Is Back Too!

KUWTK is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, only instead of champagne they'll be buying cases of baby formula!

Ellen DeGeneres wanted to get in on the party, seeing as she's good friends with the other Kardashian sister Karla and all, so she premiered a brand new teaser for the new season.

PLUS in celebration of both ten years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and THREE more babies, Ellen got an amazing baby gift for Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian.

Video: Kim Confirms Baby News In Latest Season 14 Teaser!

Unfortunately, the traditional gift for a tenth anniversary is aluminum, so we're not sure it's going to work out… LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the Kardashiansanity (below)!

[Image via EllenTube.]

