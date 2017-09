We just love celebrities' throwback posts!

On Thursday, this starlet shared the cutest snap of her as a kid to Instagram to raise awareness for the need of relief efforts in Puerto Rico. You know, before she made it big as a singer and reality TV star!

Related: Guess The Celeb With The Ripped Torso

Her bangs, which she accredited to her (also famous) younger sis, totally make the pic! Oh, and her hugely adorable glasses!

So, have you figured out who this precious blonde kiddo is??

Jessica Simpson, of course!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: awwwww, eyemazing, guess the celebrity, instagram