Hugh Hefner To Be Honored With One Last Playboy Mansion Party Following His Death

Hugh Hefner's life will be honored with one last Playboy party at his former home!!

TMZ is reporting Pabst and Twinkie heir Daren Metropoulos, who bought the famous mansion from Hugh last year, will be throwing a big bash in tribute to the magazine's founder!

Related: Hugh Left Widow Crystal Hefner Nothing In His Will

It won't be like his usual parties, but will be honoring the late 91-year-old all the same.

While Daren doesn't currently live at the mansion since he agreed to let Hef live out the rest of his days there, he's still responsible for giving approval on all parties.

And how could he say no to this one??

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: hugh hefner, party poppin', playboy, playboy mansion, playboy mansion party, r.i.p.