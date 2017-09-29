Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> R.I.P., Playboy, Party Poppin', Hugh Hefner >> Hugh Hefner To Be Honored With One Last Playboy Mansion Party Following His Death

Hugh Hefner To Be Honored With One Last Playboy Mansion Party Following His Death

9/29/2017 11:58 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.PlayboyParty Poppin'Hugh Hefner

Rest in peace, Hugh.

Hugh Hefner's life will be honored with one last Playboy party at his former home!!

TMZ is reporting Pabst and Twinkie heir Daren Metropoulos, who bought the famous mansion from Hugh last year, will be throwing a big bash in tribute to the magazine's founder!

Related: Hugh Left Widow Crystal Hefner Nothing In His Will

It won't be like his usual parties, but will be honoring the late 91-year-old all the same.

While Daren doesn't currently live at the mansion since he agreed to let Hef live out the rest of his days there, he's still responsible for giving approval on all parties.

And how could he say no to this one??

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
Celeb Teens Hit Up Prom 2017!
Stars We Lost In 2017
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal in Slender Man stabbing case that avoids prison time
Next story »
Beyoncé's Mom Gives An Update On The Twins & How Blue Ivy Is Doing As A Big Sis!
See All Comments