Hugh Hefner Reportedly Left Third Wife Crystal Hefner Out Of His Will — Despite Previously Calling Her 'One In A Million'!

We smell a family feud a-brewin'!!

Following the news of Hugh Hefner's death at the age of 91, it's now being said that his third wife, Crystal Hefner, won't be getting an inheritance from the Playboy founder's $40 million estate. Wait, seriously??

According to The Sun, Hef's widow signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement and was never added to his will. However, other reports claim the blonde model will be "taken care of." Yes, but what exactly does that mean?

Regardless, we still believe that Hugh had lots of love for Crystal. We mean, there were no signs of a marital upset prior to his passing. Despite the 60-year age gap, the Hefners appeared to be a happy couple.

During his very last interview ever with People, the media mogul opened up about his decision to marry for a third time at the end of 2012. The late A-lister shared:

"I didn't give it a lot of thought. I wasn't really planning on getting married. She indicated that she wanted. And I don't think either one of us has ever regretted it. We're very happy together. I'm not sure how, but something clicked there very quickly. Crystal is one in a million. I feel very lucky to have her in my life in this way."

Most recently, Hugh and Crystal were photographed (below) smiling as they celebrated the magazine pioneer's 91st birthday.

Although, to be fair, Crystal and Hugh's relationship wasn't perfect. In case you forgot, Crystal called of her engagement to Hef on June 14, 2011 — a mere five days before their planned wedding. The twosome eventually reconciled and wed on December 31, 2012.

Still, the businessman seemed very happy with his life altogether. When asked about getting older, Hef noted to the mag:

"It's nice to look back on very sweet moments. I just think I'm very very blessed."

Awwww.

It'll be inneresting to see if Crystal attempts to get SOMETHING from her late husband's estate. As always, we'll be keeping our ears to the ground for news.

