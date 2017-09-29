Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Disney, Idris Elba >> Idris Elba Auditioned To Play Gaston In Beauty & The Beast!

Idris Elba Auditioned To Play Gaston In Beauty & The Beast!

9/29/2017 6:57 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneyIdris Elba

no title

Wowww. We would have been so here for this.

During a recent interview with People's Jess Cagle, Idris Elba revealed he auditioned for the role of Gaston in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty & The Beast.

Of course, as we all know now, Luke Evans landed the role instead.

Related: Idris Can Sing!

The English actor recalled:

"I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston. I called and said, ‘Listen, I want in!' So somewhere they have a tape of me singing."

Unfortunately that footage hasn't surfaced — but he joked there aren't any hard feelings toward Evans:

"No, only a little bit. No! I love you Luke, you know that."

Uhh…

Let's get Idris in a musical stat, people!

no title

[Image via BBC/Disney.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Cardi B Is The New Queen Of The Universe!
Next story »
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Recruits ANTM Winner Eva Marcille As Part-Time Star!
See All Comments