Jennifer Garner Shares Exhausted Makeup Free Selfie After Indulging Her Kids With A 'Yes Day'

Jennifer Garner has only been on Instagram since the beginning of this month, and she already has it down pat!

On Friday morning, the 13 Going On 30 star shared a selfie in which she's barely recognizable — no makeup, eyes tired, hair unkempt, in her pajamas in a tent "in the backyard".

As Jen explains in hashtags, it's all part of the family's tradition of the "Yes Day," based on the book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Video: Jen After The Dentist, High AF, Ugly Crying About Hamilton!

For just one day a year, so long as they don't ask for anything dangerous or unaffordable, the kids are in charge and the parents have to say YES to everything they ask for.

Sounds amazing but also frankly kind of terrifying! LOLz! Thankfully it sounds like Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel didn't got too crazy this year…

Ch-ch-check out Jen's adorable celebration of freedom, parenting, and coffee (below)!

Hey, better than a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, right??

[Image via Jennifer Garner/Instagram.]

