Joe Biden. What a gem.

Earlier this week, the 47th (and arguably the best) Vice President penned an inspiring essay pledging to continue his life's work of ending sexual violence against women, and specifically, on college campuses.

With funding for such programs in question under the current administration, the politician believes it's on us to "to change the culture and make colleges safer for everyone."

The 74-year-old wrote:

"Nothing was more important to me than continuing my life's work to end violence against women. This is a battle I've been fighting for more than 20 years—since before I wrote the Violence Against Women Act that was passed in 1994—and it's one I thought we'd been winning. Since 1994, domestic-violence rates have dropped by 63 percent. Rape crisis centers, battered-women's shelters, and survivor hotlines have sprung up across the country. But it seems like time has stood still on college campuses. I was heartbroken by some of the studies I read as vice president: Data showed that we have made virtually no progress for college-age women."

It's true, he continued:

"More than half of intimate-partner violence occurs before the victim has reached her 25th birthday, and one in five women will be sexually assaulted in her college career. We also know that sexual assault does not end with the attack: The physical, emotional, and interpersonal effects can last a lifetime. Without adequate support, survivors are at risk of suffering debilitating mental-health challenges and dropping out of school. As a result, campus sexual assault affects public health, diminishes quality of life, and reduces the earning potential of thousands of women."

These startling statistics are exactly why Biden is "asking students to hold one another accountable and to intervene if they see someone being targeted for assault" — especially now:

"It baffles the mind that some federal officials believe this guidance is not necessary. Now is not the time to go backward. It is abundantly clear that we still live in a culture in which violence against women is allowed—even encouraged—to persist. There are still men who believe they have the right to hurt a woman, and women who believe they must have done something to deserve it."

Biden will be traveling around the country speaking to college campuses this fall "to deliver a simple message: It's on all of us to stop sexual violence."

If you want to see the culture change, sign the pledge at itsonus.org!

Read Biden's full message via Marie Claire HERE!

