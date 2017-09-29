Trump administration lawyers are cracking down on the haters and losers.
The Justice Department has filed three search warrants that would grant it access to personal information of approximately 6,000 Facebook accounts that liked an anti-Donald Trump page.
According to CNN and LawNewz, the search warrants were filed in February and specifically target the accounts of three Facebook users who are described by their lawyers as "anti-administration activists who have spoken out at organized events, and who are generally very critical of this administration's policies."
One of these users is Emmelia Talarico, admin for the "disruptj20" page that has already made itself an enemy with the Justice Dept. for organizing and discussing inauguration day protests.
Talarico told CNN that the Justice Department would like to be able to search the "personal passwords, security questions and answers, and credit card information," of about 6,000 users linked with her page, along with "the private lists of invitees and attendees to multiple political events sponsored by the page."
The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the three Facebook users, filed a motion to challenge the warrants on Thursday, arguing the probe violates the First Amendment if it allows the government to watch anyone deemed anti-Trump.
Union attorney Scott Michelman explained:
"What is particularly chilling about these warrants is that anti-administration political activists are going to have their political associations and views scrutinized by the very administration they are protesting."
Talarico told LawNewz that she, along with targeted users Lacy MacAuley and Legba Carrefour, didn't know about the warrants due to a gag order, which prevents lawyers and the parties of a pending lawsuit from speaking about it publically.
Sounds like the Trump way to serve "justice."
