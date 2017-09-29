Home Videos Photos Shop
Justin Bieber Is Now Seeing Model/Actress Paola Paulin — But How Serious Is It??

9/29/2017 8:14 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineJustin BieberInstagram

no title

If you didn't know who Paola Paulin is, you do now!

The model/actress is the latest lady in a long line of loves to attract the attention of international pop superstar Justin Bieber.

The two were spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, with a source telling UsWeekly:

"They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him. After church, there was paparazzi outside so they snuck away from them and had an intimate, private date."

But don't go crying just yet, Beliebers.

On Friday, sources told E! that while they are in fact seeing each other, it's not exclusive:

"Justin has been seeing Paola but is not exclusively dating her. He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now. He wants a girlfriend eventually though, but he's taking his time figuring it out before he makes a commitment."

Intriguing, indeed!

Welp! While the 23-year-old figures out what he wants, here are some Instagram pics of the Ballers gal to acquaint yourself with:

Sundays ☀️..📷 @marioalzatee 👌 . Shoutout to my trainer 💪 @armobrahA post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Despertándome @judybswim 💕A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Paola was born in Mexico and raised in Colombia. She has an International Business Management degree, and she loves to paint, play guitar, and swim.

We'll let you know if things become more serious between the two!

[Image via Backgrid.]

