Justin Bieber Is Now Seeing Model/Actress Paola Paulin — But How Serious Is It??

If you didn't know who Paola Paulin is, you do now!

The model/actress is the latest lady in a long line of loves to attract the attention of international pop superstar Justin Bieber.

Related: Bieber Supports 'Black Lives Matter'

The two were spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, with a source telling UsWeekly:

"They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him. After church, there was paparazzi outside so they snuck away from them and had an intimate, private date."

But don't go crying just yet, Beliebers.

On Friday, sources told E! that while they are in fact seeing each other, it's not exclusive:

"Justin has been seeing Paola but is not exclusively dating her. He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now. He wants a girlfriend eventually though, but he's taking his time figuring it out before he makes a commitment."

Intriguing, indeed!

Welp! While the 23-year-old figures out what he wants, here are some Instagram pics of the Ballers gal to acquaint yourself with:

Sundays ☀️..📷 @marioalzatee 👌 . Shoutout to my trainer 💪 @armobrahA post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Feeling blessed to do what I love for a living 🎥❤️🙌… Que afortunada me siento de trabajar en lo que amo 🎥❤️🙌A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Cheers to the Emmys and Ballers Sunday ..🏆🏈. Thank you to my mommy for my Colombian Valentine's Day gift .. love my rubi necklace ❤️ @cadavidluzamparoA post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Finished work ✔️ headed to business meetings ✔️ ready to enjoy Friday ☯️. Be the best version of yourself ❤️. Todo el día trabajo, trabajo y agradecida con Dios, recuerden siempre ser su mejor versión ❤️A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Despertándome @judybswim 💕A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Working on set all day 🎥..but not complaining about the rob life at all 🖤… Les cuento que hoy trabaje todo el día en el set .. pero no me choca estar andando en bata por ahí 😜A post shared by Paola Paulin (@paola_paulin) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Paola was born in Mexico and raised in Colombia. She has an International Business Management degree, and she loves to paint, play guitar, and swim.

We'll let you know if things become more serious between the two!

[Image via Backgrid.]

Tags: instagram, justin bieber, love line, paola paulin