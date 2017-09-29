Home Videos Photos Shop
Katy Perry Threw Her Parents The Most Lit 70th Birthday!

Katy Perry Threw Her Parents The Most Lit 70th Birthday!

9/29/2017 1:01 AM ET | Filed under: Katy PerryFamilyInstagram

The Hudsons know how to party!

In honor of her parents' 70th birthdays, Katy Perry and her siblings threw a '70s-inspired birthday party last weekend — and it was truly fit for a queen and king!

In footage the singer shared on Instagram on Thursday, fans can see Mary and Keith rolled up to the shindig in matching tie-dye outfits and were greeted inside with a dance party and disco ball cake!

Ch-ch-check out a recap of the fun night (below)!

So fun!

[Image via Instagram/Apega/WENN.]

Tags: , ,

