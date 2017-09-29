Katy Perry Threw Her Parents The Most Lit 70th Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon Gets Real About Her Young Marriage To Ryan Phillippe!
Reese Witherspoon wouldn't change a thing!
The 41-year-old actress opened up about her young marriage to Ryan Phillippe, one that lasted from 1999 to 2006.
The Home Again star told ITV's Lorraine show:
"I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27. I don't know, sometimes it's good to know yourself [first]."
Related: Ryan Has Cops' Support Amid Ex-GF's Domestic Abuse Claims
Despite her young age, the Big Little Lies starlet "would
[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN.]