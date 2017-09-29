Kylie Jenner's Family Has Finally 'Come Around' To Her Surprising Pregnancy News: 'There Is No Jealousy Here'

The Kardashian family will be welcoming a trio of babies in 2018, including that of Kris Jenner's youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner!

While the 20-year-old has yet to confirm the pregnancy news, a lot of details are coming out about the brood's reaction to the reveal!

It was previously reported Kim Kardashian West found it surprising (same!!), but now they've all seem to come around to the idea.

A People source spilled:

"There is no jealousy here. No one is worried about anyone stealing their thunder. It's not dramatic like that."

It's even being said Kanye West is excited for the arrival of Kylizzle's baby with rapper Travis Scott:

"I think Kanye is even more excited. He was an only child; he didn't have a bunch of kids around. He's been very honest about how lonely that could be for him. And now there will be three siblings, along with a huge extended family. This sounds like a dream come true for him."

Kimmy also seems to be more into the idea of her sister's pregnancy:

"Kim is really into the idea of a bunch of babies being born around the same time. She think they'll be more like sisters than cousins. Everyone in the family is just thrilled about the whole thing."

Because as you already know, Khloé Kardashian is also reportedly expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson.

Despite everything, the insider claims they're all on board:

"No one was thrilled about Kylie because she's so young and naive, but everyone has come around and they are focusing on the baby. They truly believe that Kylie will rise to the occasion and be a good mom. And they'll be there to help!"

They're going to be taking turns then with so many newborns being welcomed into their family!

Hope Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are prepared to change some diapers!

