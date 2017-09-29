While Donald Trump is busy feuding with the NFL, the First Lady is cooking up some beef of her own.

In case you hadn't heard, Melania Trump and the Department of Education sent out 10 Dr. Seuss books to a few schools for National Read a Book Day.

The problem was, they sent them to schools whose libraries had already exhibited excellence and won awards -- in other words, fantastic financially backed collections where they wouldn't even be noticed instead of underfunded schools which could use them.

That led Liz Phipps Soeiro, librarian at the Cambridgeport Elementary School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to write an open letter to FLOTUS slamming her gesture as empty, out-of-touch, and in lock step with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' routine marginalization of underprivileged schools.

Well, on Friday morning FLOTUS' director of communications Stephanie Grisham responded on behalf of Melania, telling Fox News

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN.]