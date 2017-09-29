Megyn Kelly Takes Aim At Media For The Negative Response To Her First Week!

Megyn Kelly is well aware she had a shitty first week with NBC!

Just in the past four days alone, the Megyn Kelly Today host has offended with an awful gay joke aimed at a Will & Grace fan, along with pissing off Jane Fonda by probing her about her plastic surgery.

On top of that, a cameraman accidentally cursed on air after stepping into the frame and blocking a guest on the show.

Video: Savannah Guthrie Defends Megyn's "Awkward Moments"

Well, the former Fox News TV personality addressed the slew of snafus since debuting on Monday with a single statement Friday morning. She told the audience:

"I just want to take a moment to thank all of you so much for watching this week. It's been very exciting. It has been educational. I've just been so delighted at the media response. What? No. But the viewer response has been awesome, and I am so grateful to have all of you giving us a chance."

Smh. It's not like it hasn't been unwarranted.

Watch the moment (below):

Megyn Kelly closes 1st week of NBC talk show by taking shot at "media response," praising "viewer response" (her ratings have also been bad) pic.twitter.com/gHpshtwbuu

— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 29, 2017

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: controversy, daytime tv, jane fonda, megyn kelly, megyn kelly today, tv news