Miley Cyrus is giving her fans all the feels!

On Thursday, the Younger Now singer blessed them with an old favorite from her Hannah Montana days, The Climb!

It's like we're being transported straight to 2009 with her 2017 rendition, especially since the singer hasn't performed the track in six years.

Related: Miley Is "Grateful Every Fucking Day" For Wrecking Ball

Filming it for her Instagram Live to promote her new album, which was released on Friday, the 24-year-old also acoustically sang I Would Die For You and Wrecking Ball. Watch (below):

Miley Cyrus singing The Climb in 2017. RT to save a life pic.twitter.com/ssRxyg8IFp

— dakota moss (@mileygrunge) September 29, 2017

📹 Miley singing 'Wrecking Ball' on her Instagram Live stream!pic.twitter.com/nuCR8lu5rh

— Miley Cyrus News (@TeamCyrusHD) September 29, 2017

Thoughts on her performances??

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: hannah montana, i would die for you, instagram, instagram live, miley cyrus, music minute, nostalgia, the climb, wrecking ball