Sharing awkward throwbacks in the name of a good cause!!
ICYMI, Nick Kroll stopped by Stephen Colbert's The Late Show on Wednesday in order to promote his Netflix animated series, Big Mouth. As the show is all about youths going through puberty, both Nick and Stephen shared some pretty glorious gems from their youthful days.
After getting a kick out of their pics, the duo decided to challenge their fellow celebs to share similar awkward snaps. In order to incentivize their famous friends, Kroll and Colbert promised to donate to the hurricane relief effort for every post made by an A-lister using the hashtag, #PuberMe. AH-Mazing!!
And, boy, so many celebs took to the challenge! Be sure to watch Kroll's segment on The Late Show (below) AND ch-ch-check out all the responses they got on Twitter/Instagram (also, below)!!
