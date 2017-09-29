Real Housewives Of Atlanta Recruits ANTM Winner Eva Marcille As Part-Time Star!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast just keeps growing!

With the return of NeNe Leakes and special appearances by Kim Zolciak-Biermann, they have a new addition coming through!

Cycle three America's Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille has been seen filming with the ladies, according to TMZ. After filming an event a week ago with Kandi Burruss, producers have decided to make her a part-time member!

If she keeps it up, she could land a full-time role for season 11!

The 32-year-old was amazing when it came to bringing the drama on ANTM, so we're not surprised she's killing it now!

Would U love to see more of her??

