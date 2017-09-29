Rihanna & Billionaire Hassan Jameel Are Still Very Much An Item!

Rihanna and her man are still going strong.

In fact, the Work singer and boyfriend Hassan Jameel were spotted leaving Park Chinois, a Chinese restaurant located in London, during the early morning hours on Friday. We're so happy to see these two out and about as the pair hadn't been spotted together in WEEKS.

Nonetheless, those breakup rumors have since been put to bed as RiRi and her billionaire beau clearly enjoyed their night out. It's said the love birds chose to leave the eatery separately in an attempt to not be photographed by the paparazzi. The hitmaker exited Park Chinois' backdoor around 2 a.m. and proceeded to wait in her car until Jameel left through the front door at 2:35 a.m.

Sneaky, sneaky!

The songstress and the businessman were obviously trying to keep a low profile as they each dressed pretty casually. Per reports, Rihanna wore all black along with minimal make up and an up-do! As for Hassan, he kept a baseball cap low over his eyes.

The attractive couple was first romantically linked back June after they were spotted getting hot and heavy in Spain. Ooh la la!!

We're so happy for Rihanna and wish her only the best as she continues to enjoy Hassan's company. *Kisses*

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: hassan jameel, love line, rihanna, sighting