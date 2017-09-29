NBC's Savannah Guthrie Defends Megyn Kelly's 'Awkward Moments' After Her Rough Daytime Debut Week!

Not everyone thinks Megyn Kelly is off to a rough daytime debut.
Namely, Today host Savannah Guthrie, who defended her NBC sister after a string of missteps haunted the premiere week of Megyn Kelly Today!
For those who haven't been following, Kelly has been scrutinized for peppering her first week on the Today show with awkward gay jokes and probing interview questions — but if you ask Guthrie, the former Fox News journalist couldn't be doing a better job.
On Thursday night's Watch What Happens Live!, a caller wanted to know what the anchor thought of her colleague's performance so far. Her review, of course, was nothing short of glowing. She said:
"I think it's great. I think she's got the eyes of the world upon her, and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is. But I think she's awesome."
Even Andy Cohen couldn't help but agree, chiming in that he also would have — and HAS — asked Jane Fonda about her history with plastic surgery:
"I think she got a bad rap with that Jane Fonda thing, personally. I would have asked that question. I have asked that question."
