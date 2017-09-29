Serena Williams & Fiancé Have Their 'First Day Out' Without The Baby: 'We Miss Her Already'

Almost a month after welcoming their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian stepped out for their first time without her!

On Thursday, the tennis superstar took to Snapchat to document their outing, and she captioned one pic with:

"First day out. We miss her already"

Aww!! The first-time parents are too adorable!

See their other snap (below):

[Image via Snapchat.]

