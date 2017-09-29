Home Videos Photos Shop
Seth Meyers Rips On Trump For Lying About Healthcare, Taxes, & What People Think About His NFL Controversy!

Seth Meyers Rips On Trump For Lying About Healthcare, Taxes, & What People Think About His NFL Controversy!

9/29/2017 11:04 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpNFLLate Night TVSeth Meyers

Donald Trump is really proud of his accomplishments lately!

Of course, in the eyes of POTUS, an accomplishment is perpetuating a racial controversy with a national sports league while ignoring the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

That's just one of the many recent presidential failures Seth Meyers reported in the latest "A Closer Look" segment. On Thursday's Late Night, the host spoke on Trump's growing struggle for something positive to talk about that came from his first months in office.

Related: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says NFL Issue Is ‘Pretty Black & White'

After mentioning the president was proud that his battle against the NFL was "catching on" amid the growing National Anthem protest, Meyers pointed out that Trump has been spinning all his missteps into positives with the help of (what else?) lies!

As an example, the late night show played a clip of Trump falsely claiming that the GOP's healthcare replacement bill fell through because a mysterious senator was in the hospital and couldn't vote — leaving reporters baffled when he wouldn't give them a name!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) for latest Trump-dump — including Sarah Huckabee Sanders' endearing new nickname for her boss.

