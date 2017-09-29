Sex & The City 3 Officially Off The Table After Warner Bros. Refused To Meet Kim Cattrall's Demands! Boo!

There will officially not be a third Sex & The City movie as it's said Warner Bros. refused to meet Kim Cattrall's demands just days before shooting was set to begin.

According to DailyMailTV, the 61-year-old actress insisted the company produce other movies she had in development or else she wouldn't sign up for the project – even though Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon were all on board with the same upfront salaries!

On Thursday night at the New York City Ballet Gala, SJP confirmed the heartbreaking news to Extra:

"It's over… we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Right!!

A source explained:

"The only reason this movie isn't being made is because of Kim Cattrall. Everyone was looking forward to making this movie but Kim made it all about her, always playing the victim. Kim had the audacity to tell Warner Bros that she would only do this if they made other movies she had in development. Ridiculous. Who does she think she is - George Clooney?"

Ouch.

Thoughts on this?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

