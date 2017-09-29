Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Instagram >> Shahs Of Sunset's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Back Together With Shalom Yeyoushalmi Weeks After Putting Their Divorce In Motion

Shahs Of Sunset's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Back Together With Shalom Yeyoushalmi Weeks After Putting Their Divorce In Motion

9/29/2017 6:06 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineInstagram

no title

Giving love a second chance!

Back in March, we reported that Shahs Of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom Yeyoushalmi were divorcing just a month after they tied the knot.

Well, if you thought their marriage was short — their divorce turned out to be even shorter! E! News is now reporting that the couple is giving their relationship another go.

EXCLUSIVE: GG Discusses Her One Month Marriage, Anger Issues, & MORE!

A source tells the outlet that GG and Shalom have rekindled their romance mere weeks after setting their divorce proceedings into motion, dishing:

"They are working things out and are back together since a month or so now."

Good to hear!

GG seemed to confirm the reconciliation on Instagram Friday, posting a sensual photo of herself sleeping next to a shirtless Shalom:

Big props to my boy @mikeshouhed and his brand True Gold. I'm loving this "Upgraded" shirt! Yeah… I upgraded lol! Thanks Mikey.A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

If that wasn't enough of a tease, she responded to costar Mike Shouhed's comment, writing:

"I told @shalom310 this morning, let's have a photoshoot for this shirt! He slept while I used his body as a prop lol! #GoodHusband"

According to the court docs, Shalom cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. We guess their differences were pretty easily reconcilable in the end?

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Joe Biden Continues His Fight Against Sexual Violence On College Campuses With Inspiring Essay
Next story »
Kylie Jenner's Family Has Finally 'Come Around' To Her Surprising Pregnancy News: 'There Is No Jealousy Here'
See All Comments