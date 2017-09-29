Home Videos Photos Shop
Stephen Colbert BECOMES Steven Seagal To Talk NFL Controversy!

If you haven't seen Steven Seagal's comments about Donald Trump's feud with the NFL, it's a must see. Seriously, it's so cartoonishly villainous it defies parody.

Well, that's not going to stop Stephen Colbert!

The Late Show host was so tickled by the former action star and current Russian citizen's odd take, he took a moment to transform from Stephen to Steven to add his own spin.

Video: Seth Meyers Rips On Trump For Lying About What People Think About His NFL Controversy!

(Also, as you'll see, it's a good thing he's on late night TV talking about football instead of playing football! Ha!)

Ch-ch-check out the impRussian, which starts around 3:30 (below):

