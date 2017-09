OMG, so exciting!

Tori Kelly is engaged, according to an Instagram the 24-year-old songstress posted on Friday!

The Paper Hearts singer said "yes" to her longtime boyfriend and basketball player, André Murillo!

Related: Tori Teaches Elmo How To Play Guitar

She announced the exciting news with a photo of her stunning ring and a simple caption:

i love youA post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

Her ~snack~ followed up with an announcement of his own by sharing:

• To have and to hold… to cherish and protect. My best friend said "yes"A post shared by André Murillo (@acmurillo22) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Amazing! Congrats, you two!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: andre murillo, instagram, love line, put a ring on it, tori kelly