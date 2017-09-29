Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Nostalgia, Fuller House, Play With Perez >> RANK Revival Roulette! Which Recent TV Revival Is Your Favorite?

RANK Revival Roulette! Which Recent TV Revival Is Your Favorite?

9/29/2017 9:04 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsNostalgiaFuller HousePlay With Perez

no title

The best part about being in the "golden age of television"? Shows can't die!

Thanks to the high tide of nostalgia programming, the beloved shows of our past have been washing up on our TV screens over the past few years — and some have aged better than others.

Sitcoms like Boy Meets World, Full House, and That's So Raven have been revitalized by bringing back our favorite kid characters now as adults raising children of their own in Girl Meets World, Fuller House, and Raven's Home.

Oh and let's not forget, Will & Grace JUST came back last night!

Video: New Teaser Of Will & Grace Revival!

Dramas have also been returning to TV screens to extend their shelf life, or give fans the ending they never got to see in the original run. (We'll never forgive you, Rory Gilmore.)

But which of these revivals did it the best? Cast your votes (below)!

[Image via Disney/FOX/Netflix.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Party of Five Reboot With Twist, Big Brother Duo to Race and More
Next story »
Blac Chyna's Lawyer Hits Back At The KarJenner Siblings' Assault & Vandalism Lawsuit: 'The Allegations Are False'
See All Comments