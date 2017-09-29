RANK Revival Roulette! Which Recent TV Revival Is Your Favorite?

The best part about being in the "golden age of television"? Shows can't die!

Thanks to the high tide of nostalgia programming, the beloved shows of our past have been washing up on our TV screens over the past few years — and some have aged better than others.

Sitcoms like Boy Meets World, Full House, and That's So Raven have been revitalized by bringing back our favorite kid characters now as adults raising children of their own in Girl Meets World, Fuller House, and Raven's Home.

Oh and let's not forget, Will & Grace JUST came back last night!

Video: New Teaser Of Will & Grace Revival!

Dramas have also been returning to TV screens to extend their shelf life, or give fans the ending they never got to see in the original run. (We'll never forgive you, Rory Gilmore.)

But which of these revivals did it the best? Cast your votes (below)!

[Image via Disney/FOX/Netflix.]

Tags: fuller house, gilmore girls: a year in the life, girl meets world, nostalgia, play with perez, raven's home, that's so raven, tv news