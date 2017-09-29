Home Videos Photos Shop
Here's How The Will & Grace Revival Completely Swept The Series Finale Under The Rug!

9/29/2017 1:33 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsDonald TrumpDebra Messing

Well, as promised, Will & Grace completely swept the flash-forward series finale under the rug!

As you may recall, the show left off with Grace's (Debra Messing) grown-up daughter, Laila, marrying Will's (Eric McCormack) son, Ben, after the two met in college.

Now, that story line has been canceled.

In last night's premiere for the reboot, we open on Will, Grace, Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) playing Heads Up! in Will's apartment — when Karen wakes up from a dream (a nightmare, really) involving the series finale where Will was married to a "swarthy man in uniform" and Grace was married to a "Jew doctor."

She asks:

"What happened to the children you had who grew up and got married to each other?"

To which Will says:

"That never happened."

And just like that, Ben and Laila never existed.

So, what is everyone up to these days?

– Grace is in the middle of a divorce from husband Leo (who will be played by Harry Connick Jr.), and is crashing with Will until she can get on her feet. Her interior design business is still going strong, and even has a hot new employee named Tony.

– Will is still a lawyer and recently split from his husband Vince (Bobby Cannavale).

– Jack pivoted from acting to becoming an entrepreneur — launching businesses like: Jack It Up energy drink, a stretch-and-kick workout titled Jack Be Nimble, and a pumpkin carving business called Scary Orange Balls. Of course.

– Karen is still an alcoholic, and is also a Donald Trump supporter.

Will U be tuning in this season?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

