She don't need no lasso to speak the truth!
James Cameron has gotten a lot of attention — and backlash — over his criticism that Wonder Woman was "a step backwards" for female led action movies basically because Gal Gadot is too sexy in it.
The Avatar director doubled down on his stance earlier this week, adding that Gadot's Diana Prince was used as "a sex object" and, therefore, wasn't nearly as feminist as Linda Hamilton's gritty Sarah Connor of the Terminator series.
Well, someone who knows a thing or two about playing a female superhero has a scathing response to the filmmaker's "thuggish" comments: OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter!
The actress, who played the demigod in the ‘70s TV series, took to her Facebook page to call out the "poor soul" for trying to detract from the success of the blockbuster and director Patty Jenkins.
Echoing Jenkins' rebuttal that a "there is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman," Carter wrote:
"To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women–we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron–I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So–STOP IT."
Preach!
What Cameron doesn't seem to realize is that heroines can kick ass while still embracing their femininity — a character doesn't have to be butch and/or a blue-skinned alien to be considered a feminist icon!
Even if Carter's words won't change the filmmaker's mindset, hopefully it will get him to shut up about the whole thing.
[Image via Warner Bros./Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]
