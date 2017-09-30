Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Drugs, PerezTV, Bella Thorne, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast >> Would You Post Your Drug Use If You're A Young Actress???

Would You Post Your Drug Use If You're A Young Actress???

9/30/2017 10:45 AM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezDrugsPerezTVBella ThorneThe PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

Bella Thorne is more Bella Thorne than ever!

This and more on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Teen Choice Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: 'Flatliners' Is Flatlining With 0 Percent Rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Next story »
Listen To This: We Want More!
See All Comments