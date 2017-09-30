Just more proof... Donald Trump is a thin-skinned, tiny-handed, short-fingered asshole.

The President early this morning SLAMMED the Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico after she dared BEG for the United States to help the island in its dire need for supplies, generators, clean water, and medical care post-hurricane.

It all started yesterday, when the Mayor -- a woman named Carmen Yulín Cruz -- literally begged for help for the island, noting that people were going to die if things didn't quickly get better in regards to the bungled federal government response for aid (below):

