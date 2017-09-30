Listen To This: We Want More!

It makes us SO PROUD to see our former IM5 boys shining so bright as men!

And not all have gone in the pop direction!

Gabriel Morales is your next Latino heartthrob!

The singer and dancer and songwriter has ventured out into Spanish-language music AND nailed his first release!

Quiero Mas is so refreshing on the ear! It's NOT reggaeton (and that's not a diss - we love reggaeton). It's just nice to hear something different!

Check it out for yourselves above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Gabriel Morales!

Tags: gabriel morales, im5, latinolicious, listen to this