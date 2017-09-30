Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Latinolicious, Listen To This, IM5 >> Listen To This: We Want More!

Listen To This: We Want More!

9/30/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousListen To ThisIM5

It makes us SO PROUD to see our former IM5 boys shining so bright as men!

And not all have gone in the pop direction!

Gabriel Morales is your next Latino heartthrob!

The singer and dancer and songwriter has ventured out into Spanish-language music AND nailed his first release!

Quiero Mas is so refreshing on the ear! It's NOT reggaeton (and that's not a diss - we love reggaeton). It's just nice to hear something different!

Check it out for yourselves above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Gabriel Morales!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2015: Sexy Red Carpet Arrivals!
¡Celebrities Celebrating Cinco De Mayo In A Sombrero!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
View Pics »
Next story »
See All Comments