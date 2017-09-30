Home Videos Photos Shop
Hugh Hefner DID Leave A Home And A Lot Of Cash For His Wife, Crystal Harris — Details HERE

Well before his death, Hugh Hefner knew exactly what he was doing!

The Playboy magnate made sure that his wife Crystal Harris was set up for life with a secret trust that includes millions of dollars and a Hollywood Hills home — not a bad way to take care of his love even now that he's gone!

The skin-mag founder, who died at 91 years old earlier this week, had a very specific (and apparently very secret, considering Harris didn't appear to initially be in his will at all) estate plan that ensure Crystal will be taken care of even now that he's gone.

It includes a 5,900 square foot house, which he originally purchased for her back in 2013 while planning for this moment. The house includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an infinity pool — and being in the Hollywood Hills, it's in a VERY desirable part of El Lay.

And in his generosity, Hefner also included $5 million in cash through his estate to ensure that Harris would live well for the rest of her life, too.

It's all part of a pre-nuptial agreement the pair signed back in 2012 when they got hitched.

Not bad on the foresight, Hef!

Rest in peace.

