Conspiracy Time: Has Kim Kardashian Already Confirmed Her Family's THREE Pregnancies??

So, news has been flying around for a few weeks now that Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are ALL pregnant and at various stages with their partners (and/or surrogates, in Kim's case), but nothing has been explicitly confirmed by the family yet.

Or has it…??

Related: Kylie's Family FINALLY Starts To Come Around!

Our attention is suddenly drawn to an Instagram post Kim made a few weeks ago — because, as it turns out, she may have known then something that nobody else knew, and she could have been announcing things to the world in her own way!!!

Here's the post in question, from September 3rd (below):

The 3 of us…A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

We love a good conspiracy theory, and this one is JUICY!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Video: Kim Confirms Baby News In KUWTK Teaser!

Is this Kim's way of telling the world about the pregnancies without really telling the world??

Or is it just a crazy conspiracy theory??

Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!!!

Tags: conspiracy corner, family, instagram, kanye west, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kuwtk, kylie jenner, perezcious parenting, pregnancy style, pregnancy talk, pregnant, reality tv, surrogate, travis scott, tristan thompson