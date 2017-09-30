We need more of this!!!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of many, many celebrities -- both with Puerto Rican family members and ties like Miranda, and otherwise -- who are blasting Donald Trump over his unbelievably inappropriate criticisms of the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico!

As we reported earlier today, The Donald is shamefully criticizing San Juan's mayor after she had the audacity to beg for the United States to save the island... and Miranda, whose father Luis moved to New York from Puerto Rico as a teenager, isn't putting up with Trump's bull shit.

Here's what Lin-Manuel had to say about all of it -- completely DEMOLISHING Trump and showing him out to be what he really is (a bigot) earlier today on Twitter (below):

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/Johnny Louis/WENN.]