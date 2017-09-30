Legendary Let's Make A Deal Game Show Host Monty Hall Has Died At 96 Years Old

Legendary game show host Monty Hall has died. He was 96 years old.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Hall hosted Let's Make A Deal for five decades, spanning more than 4,700 episodes during his illustrious television career — making himself an entertainment icon by giving thousands of game-show contestants the ability to choose whether to take the cash or pick something behind one of three doors.

Preceded in death back in June by his wife of nearly 70 years, Marilyn — who herself was an Emmy-winning TV producer, writer, and author — Monty Hall died of heart failure on Saturday afternoon, his reps told THR.

His three children — all of whom work in show business both in front of the camera and behind it — survive Hall and carry on his and Marilyn's legacy in Hollywood.

But it'll forever be Let's Make A Deal, which debuted in December of 1963, that is Monty Hall's legacy.

After nearly 5,000 episodes' worth of shows that make it an unforgettable TV icon, we'll sorely miss Monty Hall for his contributions to American television.

Sad to have lost him.

R.I.P.

