Kristin Davis Mourns The Death Of Sex & The City 3: 'I Wish We Could Have Made This Final Chapter'

Sorry, Charlotte — there will be NO Sex & The City 3!!!

Kristin Davis took to Instagram on Friday night to confirm what we all unfortunately knew: yes, it's true, there will be no third installment of the SATC film franchise, in large part because a certain co-star of Davis' just wasn't down after producers wouldn't cave to her demands.

Related: The Sex & The City Opening Credits Scene That Almost Was!

Clearly feeling regretful that the cast wasn't given the opportunity to do a third film installment, Davis took to her IG account to share a few vintage pics of her character, Charlotte, with a special message for the fans (below):

Awww!!!

For those interested, Davis wrote (below):

"I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City. I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs ( epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here). It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts"

Well said!!!

Related: Kim Cattrall Responds To SATC 3 Backlash!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

Are you sad that they aren't doing another movie?? Or is Kim Cattrall right in holding out and refusing to do it??

Let us know in the comments (below)!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: business blitz, busted!, cynthia nixon, film flickers, instagram, kim cattrall, kristin davis, nostalgia, sad sad, sarah jessica parker, sex, sex and the city, tv news