In a world gone crazy with politics and a President who just doesn't understand the American people, thank goodness for Amber Rose!

The star took to the streets on Sunday for her third annual SlutWalk in downtown El Lay, and she decided that this time she'd go as a superhero: Captain Save A Hoe!!

Related: Amber & 21 Savage Show Sexy Skin On MTV VMAs Red Carpet

As you can see (above), Rose was all smiles and looking FABULOUS for the event, and was joined by her beau 21 Savage along with a host of celebrity guests for the event.

Ch-ch-check out some of the highlights from this year's SlutWalk (below)!!!

And so it begins #arsw17 #captiansaveahoe ✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

So wonderful!!!

Congrats, Amber, on another phenomenal SlutWalk event in El Lay! Three in a row and it just gets better year after year after year!!

[Image via Getty Images.]

Tags: 21 savage, amazing, amber rose, awwwww, cute!, girl power, heartwarming, inspiration, instagram, politik, sex, slut walk, slutwalk, slutwalk la, slutwalk los angeles, social issues, viral: news