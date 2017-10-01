Listen To This: This Love That's In Between Us!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/01/2017

This is sublime!!

Anne-Marie is one of our favorite new pop stars of the last 12 months!

She's been so consistently good - from her solo work to her collaborations!

And her latest release is no exception!

Heavy shows a softer side of the British artists!

It's so pretty and… heart-warming! And it's… a bop! Of course!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anne-Marie!

