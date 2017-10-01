DON'T Let Somebody Film You Doing Cocaine!

The Chaos President Is Back! Watch ALL The Highlights Of Last Night's Brand New SNL HERE!
Ready for the return of the Chaos President?!
Donald Trump's wonderful impersonator Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live in its season opener last night, starting off with a great cold open about how chaotic -- and absurd -- the Trump administration is fast becoming!!
Ch-ch-check out that HIGHlarious segment (above)!!!
Ha!!! But that was far from everything...
Ryan Gosling hosted last night, with JAY-Z as musical guest -- and Emma Stone even made a special appearance!!
Ch-ch-check out ALL the SNL highlights from last night (below)!!!