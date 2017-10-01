God bless Netflix! Well, not God. Probably not in October anyway…

No, the climax of Halloween season is all about watching the dark, evil, and scary — and thankfully the streaming giant has you covered this year!

There are some we highly recommend, like the creepy-as-hell It Follows, the heart-pounding The Devil's Candy, and the now-legendary French cannibal film that made people pass out in festival screenings (and is a legit good coming-of-age movie to boot), Raw.

But don't worry if those aren't for you. There are plenty of flavors for all horror fans…

CLICK HERE to view "31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!"

[Image via RADiUS-TWC/IFC Midnight/Focus Features.]

Tags: film flickers, halloween, horror, it follows, netflix, raw, scary!, the devil's candy