OMG! Prince Harry Leans In For A Kiss As He And Meghan Markle Look On At The Invictus Games

10/01/2017 3:51 PM ET | Filed under: CanadialandAnglophiliaRoyals RoyceLove LinePrince HarryAwwwwwAmazingHeartwarmingMeghan Markle

no title

Forget all that talk of them holding hands — these two are moving right along to public kisses, and it couldn't be more adorable!!

Prince Harry stepped out for the Invictus Games in Canada all week this week, and on Saturday evening, he and Meghan Markle enjoyed the closing ceremony in seats together — where Harry even stole a kiss!!!

As you can see (above), the pair got cozy together just fine at the Games…. but it's that adorable kiss (below) that REALLY has people talking!!!

Ch-ch-check out the moment, caught on camera, that is just SO cute:

no title

Awww!!!!

Such an adorable couple.

Good for them!!!

[Image via Getty Images.]

