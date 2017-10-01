Rob Kardashian Is Ready To Make A Comeback

Even though the chips have been down in his personal life for a while now, Rob Kardashian is reportedly ready to make a comeback following his very public breakup with Blac Chyna.

And that comeback includes a MASSIVE weight loss program, because he has gained back quite a bit of weight after his breakup with BC and ensuring deep depression.

Remember how Rob started to get healthy and in shape again when he was with Chyna, before their breakup?

Well, he's ready to do that again, and REALLY push hard for it this time, because he's got a new woman as motivation: Dream Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Rob has already hired a nutritionist, and he's started working out again.

His goal is simple: get back tot he "old Rob," and his means are pretty clear — he does NOT want to do it with his family or friends helping.

He's going to have to work very, very hard at it, because reports say he's gained back even more weight than he'd been carrying before all the BC breakup drama.

We'll see!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Will Rob make a major comeback this time??

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

