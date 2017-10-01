The Chaos President Is Back! Watch ALL The Highlights Of Last Night's Brand New SNL HERE!

Ready for the return of the Chaos President?!

Donald Trump's wonderful impersonator Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live in its season opener last night, starting off with a great cold open about how chaotic — and absurd — the Trump administration is fast becoming!!

Ch-ch-check out that HIGHlarious segment (above)!!!

Related: Trump Got Brutally Owned By Kim Kardashian!

Ha!!! But that was far from everything…

Ryan Gosling hosted last night, with JAY-Z as musical guest — and Emma Stone even made a special appearance!!

Ch-ch-check out ALL the SNL highlights from last night (below)!!!

Incredible!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Such funny stuff!!

Let us know your thoughts on the show and the skits in the comments (below)!!!

Tags: alec baldwin, amazing, chaos president, donald trump, emma stone, funny, jay-z, late night tv, music minute, politik, ryan gosling, saturday night live, tv news, viral: news