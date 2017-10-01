Home Videos Photos Shop
The Chaos President Is Back! Watch ALL The Highlights Of Last Night's Brand New SNL HERE!

10/01/2017 12:34 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinutePolitikDonald TrumpJAY-ZRyan GoslingAlec BaldwinEmma StoneSaturday Night LiveFunnyAmazingLate Night TVViral: News

Ready for the return of the Chaos President?!

Donald Trump's wonderful impersonator Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live in its season opener last night, starting off with a great cold open about how chaotic — and absurd — the Trump administration is fast becoming!!

Ch-ch-check out that HIGHlarious segment (above)!!!

Related: Trump Got Brutally Owned By Kim Kardashian!

Ha!!! But that was far from everything…

Ryan Gosling hosted last night, with JAY-Z as musical guest — and Emma Stone even made a special appearance!!

Ch-ch-check out ALL the SNL highlights from last night (below)!!!

Incredible!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Such funny stuff!!

Let us know your thoughts on the show and the skits in the comments (below)!!!

