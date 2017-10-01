Wynonna Judd Cancels Concert Due To 'Serious Medical Emergency'

This is so scary to hear!!!

Wynonna Judd reportedly had a "serious medical emergency" on Saturday night and it forced her at the last minute to back out from a concert in Portland, Maine.

The performer was supposed to go on stage at the Aura nightclub in Portland late last night, and things got far enough for her opening band to get on the stage and start to perform, but just minutes before she was set to go out to the crowd, Wynonna had to back down.

Her production manager came out on stage abruptly and announced that the singer had a "medical emergency" and was unable to perform.

Here's the interesting thing, though: law enforcement sources say that someone did call 9-1-1, and the fire department and first responders showed up quickly, but they did NOT take Wynonna to the hospital.

It appears to have been her call… that is, she was the one who said she did not want to go to the hospital.

We still don't know what the medical emergency actually was, but we'll keep you updated as necessary.

Scary — hoping for the best, our prayers are with Wynonna to feel better soon!

