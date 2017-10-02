Amber Rose Says Blac Chyna's Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Is 'Giving Women A Voice'

Las Vegas Concertgoer Says Woman Told People 'We're All Going To Die Tonight' Before Mass Shooting
This is seriously so disturbing, if true.
According to one concertgoer's account, an unidentified woman pushed her way through the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night and told people they were all going to die about 45 minutes before the mass shooting.
Per the latest count, 58 people were killed and 515 were injured after shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during Jason Aldean's set on the Las Vegas Strip.
Related: The Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Speaks Out
The witness -- who was in town celebrating her 21st birthday -- recounted the incident, saying:
[Image via NBC.]