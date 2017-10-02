Amber Rose Says Blac Chyna's Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Rob Kardashian Is 'Giving Women A Voice'

Amber Rose is Blac Chyna's No. 1 supporter.

At her third annual SlutWalk on Sunday, the TV personality addressed how important Chyna's revenge porn lawsuit against Rob Kardashian is for giving women a voice.

As you know, the KUWTK star posted nude photos of his baby momma online after the two broke up.

The 33-year-old responded when asked about her friend's legal battle:

"You know, it is extremely important. I always say, before Trump was president, can you imagine me and you, regular girls and he comes up and grabs us by the p****, right? Who do you call? Do you call 911? Or the police officer in your district? Or do you try to call the White House and try to figure it out? Who do you talk to? No one is going to believe you, this is Donald Trump. All they are going to do is scrutinize you and tell you that you just want money. Look what they have been doing to Bill Cosby‘s victims! Me, [Chyna's attorney], Lisa Bloom, Blac Chyna and everyone and every women out here right now is now giving women a voice that they didn't have before."

Amber also answered questions on the carpet about those those rumors she's engaged to boyfriend 21 Savage (she's not), telling Bossip:

