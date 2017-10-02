Stephen Paddock's family is "dumbfounded" that the 64-year-old is suspected of killing at least 58 people and injuring over 500 in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The tragedy is the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities believe the shooter had acted alone when he opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at a large crowd of concertgoers across the street, but are still scratching their heads in figuring out a motive.

Police said Paddock had no criminal history, aside from a minor citation, so authorities had no information on the suspect. His brother Eric told reporters that Stephen was "just a guy" and had "no political affiliation, no religious affiliation, as far as we know."

ISIS did claim responsibility for the attack, but officials have found no connections between the terrorist group and Paddock. An official told ABC News:

"The FBI stated there is no apparent tie to international terrorism. Perhaps ISIS is just trying to take credit."

While the suspect doesn't have a record, his name still might ring a bell to investigators. Eric told WFTS that their estranged father Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was a notorious bank robber who spent several years on the FBI's "Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

ABC News reports that a poster circulating back in 1969 describes Benjamin as "psychopathic" with "suicidal tendencies" and "should be

