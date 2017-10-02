Home Videos Photos Shop
Bethenny Frankel Is Chartering FOUR Planes Filled With Supplies To Aid Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico!

Bethenny Frankel Is Chartering FOUR Planes Filled With Supplies To Aid Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico!

10/02/2017 2:27 PM ET | Filed under: Donald TrumpBethenny FrankelRescueInstagramViral: News

Bethenny Frankel is a Real Housewife of Humanitarianism!

The reality star has been busting her ass the past few weeks in order to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey and the recent 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico — all in the wake of getting diagnosed with skin cancer.

And even while recovering from skin cancer removal surgery, the Bravolebrity isn't taking it easy. Instead, she's on her way to Puerto Rico to help Hurricane Maria victims!

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old revealed she has chartered four planes leaving from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and NYC to distribute thousands of pounds of supplies — including water, canned food, diapers, baby food, medical supplies, gift cards, and even cash!

Working in collaboration with Yieldstreet, Doctors4Puertorico.com, Fundacionhospitalpediatico.org, University Pediatric Hospitlal, Delivering Good, Global Empowerment Mission, and Feeding America, Frankel was able to make a miracle happen for the people of the U.S. territory.

This is especially life-saving at a time when San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz literally BEGGED for help for the island — and, in response, Donald Trump whined about her being "nasty" to him.

Thankfully, the relief we can no longer expect from the government is being supplemented by scrappy reality stars. Yes, that is the reality we live in.

We cannot applaud Bethenny enough for putting this together — check out her posts (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

