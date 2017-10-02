Bill O'Reilly Says Las Vegas Shooting Is The 'Price Of Freedom' Americans Must Pay

In case you had ANY doubt, Fox News was right in firing him…

As we reported, on Sunday night, Stephen Paddock smashed out two windows of his Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino suite in Las Vegas and began firing at Route 91 Harvest Festival attendees, killing at least 59 and injuring 527.

On Monday, Bill O'Reilly addressed the controversy in a blog post titled "Mass Murder in Las Vegas" where he defends the shooter's Second Amendment right to bear arms, saying it's a "big downside of American freedom."

The pundit wrote:

"This is the price of freedom. Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are. The Second Amendment is clear that Americans have a right to arm themselves for protection. Even the loons."

Although many think the answer is gun control, the 68-year-old refuses to believe banning weapons will do anything to mitigate violent crimes.

"The murderer had a number of deadly weapons in his room and you can count on the gun control debate to ramp up. But having covered scores of gun-related crimes over the years, I can tell you that government restrictions will not stop psychopaths from harming people. They will find a way. Public safety demands logical gun laws but the issue is so polarizing and emotional that little will be accomplished as there is no common ground."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless tragedy.

