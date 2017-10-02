BIP's DeMario Jackson Says He Has The 'Utmost Respect' For Corinne Olympios — But Are The Two Dating?

DeMario Jackson has "nothing but love" for his Bachelor in Paradise costar, Corinne Olympios.

But are the two more than friends?

As we reported, the reality stars sparked relationship rumors after being photographed together around El Lay, and even holding hands at Disneyland.

When asked about the speculation at Amber Rose's SlutWalk on Sunday, The Bachelorette alum said:

"Here's the thing. In the media — the media wanted black versus white. They wanted angry black guy, they wanted this little white girl. But in reality, both of us were put against each other. It was one of those things that people want us not to be friends. They want to paint a particular narrative. Even now the narrative is they're friends now. It's like, ‘Oh, it's fake.' "It's always you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't."

He continued:

"I have the utmost respect for her, nothing but love for her. She's back home right now and next week we're going out, we're having fun. She's my homie, straight-up homie."

As for his relationship status, Jackson explained:

"I'm not trying to date or do anything. My life is too crazy. I would be doing an injustice to any woman bringing her into his wildfire of a life that I live. The only person I'm dating is my career."

But that doesn't mean he's given up on finding love on reality TV:

"I think a lot of people, you can either leave the show extremely jaded, or you can be like me and leave the show and be like there are things like Carly and Evan. You see situations like that, or like a Derek and Taylor situation. So I'm all for it, I'm all about it."

Hmmm.

What do U make of this?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!!

[Image via ABC.]

