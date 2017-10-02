This is a national tragedy.

As we previously reported, over 50 lives were taken on Sunday evening after a gunman opened fire during Jason Aldean's performance at Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Festival. The assailant, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was eventually shot and killed by the authorities after being located on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Related: Trump Slams The Mayor Of San Juan

As this attack has since been dubbed the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, many have taken to Twitter to weigh in on the situation. In fact, countless A-listers -- such as Donald Trump, Celine Dion, Khloé Kardashian, etc. -- have sent their love to the victims following this harrowing ordeal.

Be sure to take a look at the somber first reactions (below).

[Image via Rob Rich/Judy Eddy/WENN.]